Angelina Jolie publishes a letter from an Afghan woman

No glamorous photos. No shots of his private life. On the Angelina Jolie’s Instagram profile is all her humanitarian activism. Just look at one of the latest posts. The movie star shared the letter she received from a young woman from Afghanistan with whom the actress appealed: “Help me so that they are not forgotten“.

Angelina Jolie on the side of Afghan women

“A young woman from Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but her she has not been able to return to school since the Taliban took power“. Thus begins Angelina’s post. To accompany him the image of the white sheet with black ink. Part of the letter was obscured to safeguard her identity. Because life is not easy for Afghan women, who risk arrest even just by participating in a peaceful protest. “I may never be able to go out or even talk again because I’m a girl“ we still read in the letter.

All rights denied

The actress then shared some parts of the letter to urge us not to forget what is happening in the country, especially now that the media spotlight has gone out. “I feel that women have no right to speak or express themselves. Women’s rights are being eliminated and they cannot do anything in the country. A few weeks ago, when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices to demand rights and freedoms, I just thought this was the end“ the young girl wrote to Angelina.

Browse the gallery Angelina Jolie doesn’t deny herself: always there for them. The photos

Help us not to forget them

Harsh words those reported by the star of Maleficent. But necessary. Because only in this way can Angelina try to keep the attention on the reality of women in Afghanistan alive. Shaking consciences. “Please monitor what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are taken from their homes at night under the threat of guns and disappear. And where new restrictions are imposed on the freedom of women and girls on a daily basis. Please help us to ensure that they are not forgotten“.

On Instagram for women

A post, that of Angelina Jolie, with a very strong humanitarian weight. After all, she, a world-famous star, has always said no to Instagram. Instead, last August, she landed on the social platform with a specific purpose: sharing the stories of Afghan women and «the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights“. An anti-star star we could call her. Who prefers activism to glamor. And that invites us to reflect and act. Because women in Afghanistan can no longer wait.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION