Angelina Jolie reappears with her second adopted son: This is what Pax Thien looks like at 18

It is common to see Angelina Jolie share with her daughters, visit shops and malls shopping for girls, but this time it was the turn of Pax Thien, the second of his sons.

The 18-year-old Vietnamese boy, adopted in 2007 by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, visited a pet store in Los Angeles with his mother, where he picked up a bed and supplies for his dog, details in an article on his website the Daily Mail.

Unlike his other brothers, Pax Thien prefers to accompany his mother on the recording set. The boy has been collaborating with Angelina Jolie in several of her latest productions, something that the actress seems to like.

The famous Hollywood star was dressed casually in a white T-shirt, flared black silk pants and matching platform sandals. While Pax wore a purple cap, pink shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The boy collaborated with the protagonist of “Maleficent” as a photographer in the drama “First They Killed My Father”, taking still images, he was also in the film “Without Blood”, the actress herself revealed to People magazine.

“Work hard!”, Jolie confessed to the American publisher. “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural,” she admitted.

Pax Thien’s most recent collaboration with Angelina was for “Without Blood”, the fifth feature film directed by Jolie, which also featured 21-year-old Maddox, the first adopted son of the interpreter and Brad Pitt.

The film was shot in Italy and stars Mexican superstars Demian Bichir and Salma Hayek.

