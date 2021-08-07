Angelina Jolie reborn after divorce. And he wants to give battle to Pitt



Angelina Jolie at the supermarket with her son: without makeup and in total black

Facing a divorce, it’s never simple. And there were many difficulties also encountered by Angelina Jolie, who after making millions and millions of people in the world dream with her love story with Brad Pitt and their wonderful family, decided to say goodbye to the actor. But, even after the darkest moments, the sun always shines again.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fell in love in 2005, on the set of Mr. and Mr. Smith. A great passion, theirs, which also cost him numerous criticisms. The actor, in fact, was then married to Jennifer Aniston and, with her, formed one of the most famous couples in showbiz. When feelings are strong, not even the most relentless gossip can stop them and, so, in 2014 they got married in a fairytale ceremony.

A fairy tale, however, destined to end in the worst way. As is now known, the love between the two actors it is now a distant memory and their relationship has deteriorated profoundly. The separation was not easy at all and Jolie never hid the emotional difficulties she had to face and the strength she had to show, especially for her 6 children.

To help her, his work. Soon it will be released at the cinema Those Who Wish Me Dead, a dramatic film in which Jolie plays Hannah Faber, a woman with great feelings of guilt who is tasked with protecting a young boy who unwittingly witnesses a murder. A difficult role, but that Angelina called ‘curative’ and that she managed to interpret precisely because she too suffered and, then, got up again.

In short Jolie is finally reborn. The divorce from Brad Pitt is far from a closed chapter, however. The actress has stated, in fact, that she has separated for the sake of her children and that she is ready to give battle in court to her ex. He wants to show that the last years lived together have not been happy at all and that the actor would have become the protagonist of domestic violence. Heavy accusations that Pitt categorically denies.

Angelina Jolie will, therefore, still have to fight a lot to make her truth triumph. What is evident, however, is the strength that she has managed to regain. A positive mood, who pours everything into his work and into the raising of his children.