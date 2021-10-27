Angelina Jolie, red carpet and then dinner with a view of the Colosseum at the “Aroma” restaurant

The last time there was in autumn 2019: the chef still remembers well the evening and the fusilli with zucchini cream that she liked so much. The saying always goes back to where you were good is also true for an international star like Angelina Jolie. Who, after the last red carpet at the Rome Film Fest to present the film produced by Marvel Eternals, decided to enjoy an evening on the roof garden from Aroma, one-star Michelin restaurant on the top floor ofHotel Palazzo Manfredi. She complimented the dinner and told me: “This place remains in my heart and it was an honor to have been here”, said the chef. Giuseppe Di Iorio who inaugurated this address in 2010.

A menu full of vegetables In the restaurant, the only starred restaurant with a direct view of the Colosseum, she was a guest with her children and a group of ten people, including the director of the film Chlo Zhao and other staff members. In fact, their arrival on October 25th was not a surprise. Marvel had called about twenty days ago to block the restaurant exclusively – says Di Iorio who had plenty of time to think of a men, the same for everyone but based on the preferences of the actress who won two Oscars (one for best Supporting actress and a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award). I knew his tastes: I know he appreciates healthy dishes with lots of vegetables. So for an appetizer he made her a mixed salad with three types of carrots, pomegranate, pecans, lollo and lettuce. Then the dinner continued with one parmigiana with basil pesto, which had already been proposed to her in 2019. First, instead, a spaghetti with cherry tomatoes confit while a second was served‘croaker seared with roasted peppers and seafood sauce. For dessert? Tiramis for everyone. No important bottles to drink but only water, the chef reported.

Aperitif and cooking show The diners reached the restaurant at 21:45 but the evening had started earlier with an aperitif at The Court, the cocktail bar of Palazzo Manfredi led by bartender Matteo Zed. For drinks the party was larger (about 30 people), and only 15 dined from Aroma. The others stayed to drink. While they were waiting for their mother, the children, who arrived a little earlier, received a special welcome. was, in fact, organized for them, in a suite, a cooking show themed ravioli. There was little left – said the chef – and they immediately went to take selfies with the Colosseum. Loading... Advertisements

Magnetic Jolie and those bruschetta for Morgan Freeman … Due to the location and the prestige of its cuisine, Aroma is a restaurant accustomed to a certain clientele: international and from the world of entertainment. In eleven years I have had many guests – recalls Di Iorio, who has practically dedicated a lifetime to catering in thehotellerie– I must say that they let themselves be guided and want to know Italian cuisine. Here’s why Morgan Freeman he was impressed by my bruschetta and I prepared eight different ones for him. Woody Allen he came to dinner and then came back the next day because he wanted to try the panzanella with lobster again. And Angelina Jolie? She is special – admits the chef who posted a souvenir photo of the evening on Instagram – a woman of incredible grace and beauty. Refined and magnetic. From someone like her, compliments are always appreciated: both in words and in deeds. He ate everything and his plates were empty.