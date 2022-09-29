Angelina Jolie reflects on the freedom of Iranian women after the death of Mahsa Amini

The case of Mahsa Amini has generated various demonstrations because she died after being detained by the police while not wearing the hijab correctly.

The actress Angelina Jolie reflected on this case in his Instagramwhere he assured that he respects the work done by brave women in Iran to fight for their basic rights.

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled.”

Mahsa Amini, 22 years oldwas detained by the Iranian Moral Police almost 15 days ago while traveling with her family to Tehran, Iran. This because she was wearing her hijab badly and showed her hair. The authorities murdered her while she was being held.

Jolie shared several images in which the protests around the world to fight for the end of the Iranian regime in which women are violated and their rights are not respected human rights.

Hundreds of women around the world who have protested they were attacked by the police with brutal force. It has even been re-reported death of more than 70 peoplementioned the actress.

Symbolically, women have cut, tied or displayed her hair as a form of protest, because this type of action is prohibited for women. Iranian women.

“They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats. We see the women of Iran #WomanLifeFreedom #MashaAmini.”

aej