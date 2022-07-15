Entertainment

Angelina Jolie ‘relieved’ after Brad Pitt ‘steps up’ meeting with kids in Rome

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Angelina Jolie I was happy after Brad Pitt will “intensify” traveling to Rome to visit her twin children, Knox and Vivienne, before her birthday.

the star of Bullet Train was seen in Italy last week, as it was reported that she wanted to spend some quality time with her children, who accompanied the Eternals actor on the set of his film in the country.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss with Natalie Portman

15 mins ago

Who is Greta Gerwig, the director of the long-awaited Barbie movie?

26 mins ago

Returns a ‘The Walking Dead’ that you have never seen: This is the new anthology series of zombies

38 mins ago

Nita Strauss (ex-Alice Cooper) officially joins pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button