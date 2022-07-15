Angelina Jolie ‘relieved’ after Brad Pitt ‘steps up’ meeting with kids in Rome

Angelina Jolie I was happy after Brad Pitt will “intensify” traveling to Rome to visit her twin children, Knox and Vivienne, before her birthday.

the star of Bullet Train was seen in Italy last week, as it was reported that she wanted to spend some quality time with her children, who accompanied the Eternals actor on the set of his film in the country.

“Angelina has a tight shooting schedule, so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday.”, a source told Hollywood Life.

“It means a lot to her that he made the trip”added the source. “She always goes out of her way to make sure the kids spend time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays.”

“But in this situation, she was stressed about how to make it all work, so the fact that Brad stepped up and made the trip took a huge weight off her shoulders, her effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”said the source.

The former couple is still not in a good place as they continue to fight for custody of their children, Maddox, people, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox Y vivienneafter his highly publicized divorcee.

“They have practically no contact, everything between them, including the children’s schedules, is handled by third parties because they are still fighting in court.”the source continued.

“But Angelina protects the children from everything as best she can because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their father, regardless of how she feels about him.”revealed the medium.