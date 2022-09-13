Angelina Jolie reportedly leaked her romance with Brad Pitt, says magazine co-founder

Per

Angelina and Pitt got married in April 2012 and broke up four years later. (Photo: Reproduction)

Angelina Jolie seems to have been responsible for the leak of one of the biggest breaths of Hollywood in recent years. That’s because in 2005, after starring in Mr. and Mrs Smith with Brad Pitt, then husband of Jennifer Aniston, began to appear the rumors of romance between her and the heartthrob.

Pitt and Jennifer’s marriage came to an end that year and, despite always denying that she was involved with Pitt when he was still married, Angelina first appeared with the actor in May 2005, in a photo of the two and Maddox, today. 21 years old, on a beach in Kenya.

In the book Like A Rolling Stone, which will be released this Tuesday (13), Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, says that it was Angelina herself who tipped the paparazzo that she would be with Pitt and Maddox that day and on that beach.

He said the photographer got tips on where they were staying and what time they would go to the beach. It was the first time the two were seen together off-camera. The following year, in 2005, Angelina confirmed that she was expecting the couple’s first biological child, Shiloh, now 16 years old.

Angelina and Pitt got married in April 2012 and broke up four years later. Since then, the ex-couple has been fighting in court for custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

