Angelina Jolie reportedly leaked romance with Brad Pitt, according to magazine co-founder

According to Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner, Angelina Jolie would have been responsible for the revelation that she and Brad Pitt had started a relationship in 2005.

Wenner’s statement appears in the book “Like a Rolling Stone”, to be released on the 13th, which the Page Six website had access to. According to Wenner, the actress would have tipped off a paparazzo that she and Pitt would be on a beach in Kenya, where the photos that would later be on the cover of US Weekly magazine, which the journalist and businessman once owned, were taken. , revealing the relationship.

This was the first time the two were seen together, and with Maddox, Angelina’s adopted son, who would later also be adopted by the actor.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who would later be nicknamed the couple “Brangelina”, met in 2004 while filming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. At the time, the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston, from whom he would separate in January 2005.

Despite the records immortalized on magazine covers, Pitt and Jolie only went public about their relationship in January 2006, when the actress revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s first biological child, Shiloh, born in May of that year.

In addition to Maddox and Shiloh, Pitt and Jolie are also parents to Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox. They were married between April 2012 and August 2016.