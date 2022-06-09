Angelina Jolie responds to the demand of her ex-husband Brad Pitt: “The truth will come”

Angelina Jolie intervened after the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sale of Chateau Miraval. A source close to the actress revealed to People that it is due to a ‘false narrative’.

Brad Pitt alleges that his ex-wife secretly sold a part of the wine company they share without his consent. This is what he alleges in some documents presented in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Jolie would have sold her share to a Russian oligarch billionaire. Pitt alleges that said group would have bad business practices and would seek the entire property at all costs.

“Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit against Ms. Jolie is an extension of a false narrativeand the truth of the situation has not yet been made public”, reveals a source to the aforementioned medium.

Decision driven by previous divorce

Angelina Jolie would have made this decision derived from the divorce she had with the famous interpreter: “After the events that led Mrs. Jolie to file for divorce and her years dedicated to caring for her children, Mrs. Jolie and the children have not been able to return to the property, and made the difficult decision to sell his interest in the business.

For its part, the legal team affirms that it is seeking compensation for damages. The economic amount will be proven in a trial that also hopes to annul said sale.states Pitt’s legal team.