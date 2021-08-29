Angelina Jolie returns to the attack against Bard Pitt: “I have proof that he was violent, I’ll have our children testify”

More domestic violence issues for Brad Pitt. According to the American media in view of the imminent divorce lawsuit, ex-wife Angelina Jolie claimed to have “evidence” of domestic violence against ex-husband Brad Pitt and to be ready to bring her children to testify against him. Once again, the Tomb Raider interpreter would like the six natural and adopted children, an adult and five minors, to step on the witness stand: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne of 12. Jolie filed divorce papers in court on March 12 ahead of Pitt’s trial.

A source close to Pitt explained to Us Weekly that the complaint is nothing more than an attempt to further “hurt” Pitt. “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of statements made by Angelina that have been revised and not substantiated (…) This leak of information from Jolie’s fifth group of lawyers was done voluntarily to harm Brad“. The two actors separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Jolie and Pitt got engaged in 2004 after meeting on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith“. From 2019 they can be considered officially single, but the legal battle over divorce and child custody, after years of speculations, assumptions, accusations and counter-accusations, is paradoxically still at the beginning.