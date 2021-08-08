Angelina Jolie returns to the charge, Brad Pitt “violent” – People

In view of a new hearing in the divorce case, Angelina Jolie returns to the charge against Brad Pitt armed with new papers that would document, according to her, the domestic violence of which the ex-husband would have been guilty in the years of their union. The actress would be ready to involve her children, bringing them to the courtroom to testify against Brad, learned the site “The Blast”, then relaunched on magazines and online media.

“Minor children”, who would then be three of the couple’s natural and adopted six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 – could be called to testify, according to documents that Angelina has presented in court in view of a new episode of the legal battle between her ex-husband. “He’s always used kids to hurt Brad and he’s doing it again,” the actor’s friends argued. Both Brad and Angelina must give the green light to the deposition of Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, while Maddox, Pax and Zahara can decide for themselves as they are now adults.

The two actors had fallen in love in 2004 on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. They had married after ten years of cohabitation, but the union was soon wrecked and in September 2016 the request for divorce “for irreconcilable differences” was followed. Jolie and Pitt had been declared legally “single” in April 2019, but the lawsuit for asset sharing and custody of the children is still open five years after separation.

Jolie’s latest cannonade suggests an unfriendly hearing even if initially the private judge chosen by the former couple to settle the end of the marriage seemed to indicate otherwise: John Ouderkirk, a now retired magistrate, had married Brad and Angelina in a civil ceremony at Château Miraval, the Pitt-Jolie family estate in France, on August 23, 2014.

Immediately after the divorce request, allegations circulated that Brad had committed physical and verbal abuse on Maddox, then fifteen, aboard a private jet and that this would be the trigger for Angelina’s divorce request. The “Fight Club” actor would have been “drunk and “he and Angelina had quarreled. Then there was a parent-child issue as unresolved as it should have and it had degenerated,” a “People” source had said. The incident had attracted the attention of Los Angeles police who had opened an investigation with the county’s Family Services Department. The investigation had ended with a no place to proceed for Brad Pitt.

