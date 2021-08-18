News

Angelina Jolie returns to the office, Brad Pitt “violent” – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, MARCH 17 – In new documents presented in court ahead of the discussion of the divorce lawsuit, Angelina Jolie said she had “evidence” of domestic violence from her ex-husband Brad Pitt and was ready to bring children to testify against him.

The actress said she was ready to take the stand and offered the testimony of “underage children” who would later be the six natural and adopted children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne of 12. Angelina presented the documents in court last Friday in view of the legal battle that pits her against her ex-husband.

The two actors separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Jolie and Pitt, who had been dating since 2004 after falling in love on the set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘, were declared legally “single” in April 2019, but the divorce lawsuit’ is still open and so is the battle over child custody. (HANDLE).

