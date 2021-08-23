Angelina Jolie returns with blonde hair in the movie “Eternals”

TOngelina Jolie she is the very blonde Thena in the new Marvel movie “Eternals” coming to Italian screens in November. The new teaser gives more details on the beauty look of the 46-year-old star.

Angelina Jolie, immortal and very blond

Hollywood stars aren’t afraid to dare. After the red and black pigtails of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, too Angelina Jolie (46 years old in June) drastically changes her look and abandons her natural brown hair for “Eternals”, the new Marvel superhero blockbuster coming to Italian screens on November 3, 2021. Signed by Chloe Zhao (the same director of the highly acclaimed Nomadland ) the film has among the protagonists the brunettes Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, and already from the trailer it amazes thanks also to the unprecedented very blond hair of the former Mrs. Pitt.

The platinum warrior look at 46

In “Eternals” Angelina Jolie (who three days ago inaugurated her Instagram profile with posts dedicated to Afghan women) interprets Thena, a 4,000-year-old supernatural creature. The actress’s look is faithful to the original Marvel character created by Jack Kirby, with the very bright hair in platinum blonde and with swaying lengths. Fast, agile, ultra strong and skilled with the sword, she is a warrior with the super power of cosmic energy emanating from her eyes and hands.

An acrobatic character who required the actress a lot of intensive training to learn how to handle weapons, and dance lessons to fight with absolute grace. “It was a challenging role and it made me pull out all my strength” Jolie revealed in an interview with E Entertainment “Even when I felt tired and unmotivated I had to force myself and be strong. I hope watching it will also have the same effect on the public “.

