Angelina Jolie reveals a gesture from Brad Pitt that hurt her a lot. And he was related to Harvey Weinstein

In the past Angelina Jolie has already got to talk about his terrible experience with Harvey Weinstein, but recently returned to address the subject in an interview defining what happened with the former Hollywood producer and mogul not only “A bad experience” but to all intents and purposes “an assault“.

The facts date back to the time of the 1998 film Jokes of the heart, a romantic comedy by Miramax, when the actress was married to Jonny Lee Miller, a figure that she herself tried to warn of Weinstein just like all the people around her at the time. “I told Jonny, my first husband, who was great, to spread the word with the other guys: don’t let the girls go alone with him“, reveals the star to The Guardian.

“I was asked to do The Aviator – he then adds, revealing the reason why he did not star in Martin Scorsese’s 2004 film with Leonardo DiCaprio as Howard Hughes, produced by Miramax – but I said no because (Weinstein, ed) was involved“. Later, however, her ex-husband Brad Pitt he was able to collaborate with Weinstein for Quentin Tarantino’s film Inglourious Basterds, also contacting him to produce with him the film starring Pitt himself Cogan – Killing Them Softly by Andrew Dominik. In that case, Jolie directly decided not to accompany her husband to promotional events for the launch of the feature film. “We fought over this. Obviously it hurt me“, recalls the actress.

Pitt, for his part, claimed in 2019 that he physically confronted Weinstein in 1995 when he was romantically linked to Gwyneth Paltrow, who confessed to her then partner that she was harassed by the producer. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially divorced in 2019, while we will soon see the actress in Chloé Zhao’s highly anticipated Marvel cinecomic. Eternals.

