ANGELINA JOLIE reveals details of abuse she suffered from BRAD PITT

the american actress Angelina Jolie filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her ex-husband Brad Pittper domestic violence against her and the couple’s children.

The shocking case came to light this week and as the case continues to be investigated, new facts and evidence are presented. The information is from The New York Times.

In the document, to which the newspaper had access, Jolie says that Pitt suffocated one of his children and hit someone else in the face. The actress also detailed that it all took place in 2016, during a trip between France and California, in private jet of the family.

The actress also told the FBI that her husband was intoxicated when he pulled her to the back of the plane, grabbed by the shouldersshook and shouted: “You’re screwing with this family“.

battle in justice

the two actors fight in justice in a lawsuit for the sharing of a winery that once belonged to them. According to Angelina, the aggression committed by Pitt was the trigger of separation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a couple of hit men, in the movie Mr. & Mrs, Smith (2005) – DISCLOSURE



In August of this year, the site puck had access to documents on the case and said that Pitt had thrown beer at Jolie during another argument.

Actors’ names have been withheld

According to information in the American press, the names of the actors were hidden and changed by others during the investigation. The investigation was conducted using aliases such as “Jane Doe”.