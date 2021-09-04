Angelina Jolie reveals: “Here’s the reason for my divorce from Brad Pitt”

“There are a lot of things I can’t talk about.” Thus begins Angelina Jolie in an exclusive interview with Guardian in cui breaks the silence on the controversial divorce from Brad Pitt, revealing the reasons that led her to distance herself from her ex-husband. “Often you fail to recognize something from a personal perspective, especially if you focus on the biggest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller – confided the actress -. It is very tough. It took me a long time to get to the point where I feel like I have to part ways from the father of my children “. Angelina Jolie then explained that she considers her separation a matter of “human rights“, Revealing that at the time he was afraid for his and his children’s safety: “For my family. All my family. I have lived through difficult years and I’m not out of it yet but I just want the whole family to be well, including the father of my children ”.

During the interview, he also talked about his meeting with Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer, convicted of rape and sexual assault: “It’s something I escaped from“Angelina Jolie said explaining that she was only 21 at the time and he made advances to her. “I stayed away from him and warned people about him, I said don’t let the girls be alone with him. If you manage to escape the room, you think he tried but failed, right? But the truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt are aggression. They asked me to star in ‘The Aviator’ but I said no because he was involved. I never wanted to work with him again and it was hard for me when Brad did. We fought over this. I was hurt ”, he concluded.