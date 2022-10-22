Angelina Jolie reveals in lawsuit against Brad Pitt: ‘False narrative’

Who is lying in the process of Brad Pitt against Angelina Jolie? It seems that the situation will get more complicated for the actor, who assured in legal documents that the ex sold part of the Château Miraval winery without his consent and without offering him first, as a partner, the option to buy his share.

But the actress’ lawyers said in new documents that Jolie only decided to sell the property when she and her children were prevented from returning to the Château.

“So she made the difficult decision to sell her part of the business. After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this sector”, they explained.

Brad Pitt says just the opposite, that he was surprised by the news that she had sold her share of the partnership to a Russian businessman, without even notifying him about it, which the actor called ‘revenge’ in the official documents of the process. .

Angelina Jolie criticized Brad Pitt’s comments where he says she sold part of her winery as revenge against him. According to People magazine, when being sued by the actor for making an “illegal sale” of part of Château Miraval, his winery in the south of France, in the midst of his battle for divorce, in October 2021, the star of “Eternals” responded to the accusations, saying that ‘the truth is yet to come out’.

Through her lawyers, the actress defended herself, accusing Pitt of lying in the process:

“The process of Mr. Pitt against Mrs. Jolie is full of false narratives, and the truth about the situation has yet to be made public. After the events that led to Ms. Jolie asking for divorce and her years devoted to the care of her children, Mrs. Jolie and the kids were unable to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell part of her business,” her legal representative told People.

“After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry,” she explains.

The lawyer went on to say that Angelina Jolie, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019, exited the business “legally” and stated that “it is sad that she is now facing multiple lawsuits”.

“It is sad that after going out of business legally and properly Mr. Pitt file several lawsuits against her.”

PROCESS

According to People magazine, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal battle is heating up with a new chapter: the actor has filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife, accusing her of damaging his wine company’s reputation by selling half of it. of their stake in Chateau Miraval to a “stranger”, although they had a pact never to sell their share in the company without the other’s consent.

Now in a new court case in his ongoing battle over the sale of Miraval, the 58-year-old actor alleges that Angelina intentionally “sought to inflict harm on him” by selling his interests in the wine company, according to court documents filed by the company. Brad Pitt’s legal team on Friday (June 3).

In the documents, according to People, Brad’s team says that ‘Miraval became his passion project’, which eventually grew into ‘a multi-million dollar global business’, with the company becoming one of the most highly regarded rosé producers. in the world, thanks to the actor’s work.

He says in the lawsuit that Angelina never contributed anything to Miraval’s success.

Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the family company in October 2021, without her ex-husband’s consent, to ‘Tenute del Mondo’, which is now ‘decided to take control of Miraval’, and that’s exactly what Brad Pitt wants to reverse.

“Angelina Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposefully keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” reads Brad’s team’s lawsuit, and according to contracts, Pitt’s company had preference. in the purchase, and therefore ‘the sale violated this right’.

According to the publication, Brad Pitt is now seeking damages “in an amount to be proven at trial”, and is asking in court that the sale made by Angelina be declared “null and void”. He is also calling for a jury trial.

In February, the actor’s lawyers tried to reverse the situation, but failed.

