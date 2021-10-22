Angelina Jolie rewards Amanda Gorman thinking of her daughter Zahara

From woman to woman. From activist to activist. A mutual recognition between two people who have made testimony a fundamental part of their life. Angelina Jolie handed over to the young poetess Amanda Gorman the Power of Women award established by the American magazine Variety. With touching words, the actress and director paid homage to a girl who reminds her so much of one of her greatest loves. His daughter Zahara.

Who is Amanda Gorman

Do you remember Amanda Gorman? She was the young poetess who enchanted the world with her verses on the day of the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden at the White House in January. His words have resonated all over the world. As well as that yellow of her coat, which also visually distinguished her from all the others present on that stage. We told you here who he was.

Much has been said about her, among supporters and detractors. Today Variety he chose her as one of this year’s iconic women. And he called Angelina Jolie to reward her. And to remember that today’s woman, self-confident and capable of inspiring others, was a child who had to fight against so many obstacles.

Angelina Jolie’s Thinking Girls

“So, in addition to celebrating your extraordinary achievements, Amanda, we honor the little girl you were at 7. And every other girl who feels like a stranger, who feels lonely, when instead she is simply discovering herself, ”said Angelina Jolie from the stage. “Many girls see the progress they have made in their lives trampled on. From poverty, from words of disapproval, from fists or from the steel of guns. How many Amandas live in Afghanistan, hiding their diaries, waiting to see if they can go to school? As if anyone had the right to decide what a woman can or cannot do with her mind and body. “

“There is nothing more beautiful, more stimulating and more disturbing than the free mind of a thinking woman. This is certainly the reason why so much effort is made to enclose it, ”continued the diva. “Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must unite to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn intensely and illuminate the way for others ».

Angelina Jolie’s special bond with her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt

To hear these words, in the front row, there was also Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The daughter Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted from Ethiopia. She too, like Gorman, a young black girl in an America torn apart by racism. It is no coincidence that Jolie was accompanied by Zahara. What inspires them, in her own words, are reflections such as: «A system that protects me but not my daughter, or any other being, man, woman or child in our country based on skin color, is intolerable. We absolutely need to go beyond simple compassion and good intentions and try to get laws and policies that really address racism ”.

