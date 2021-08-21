Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and all the cast in the new EW covers

Entertainment Weekly has released the new covers of the month of August, revealing a new look at the protagonists of Eternal, the new cinecomic dei Marvel Studios written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao.

As usual, you can view them at the bottom of the article: let’s see Gemma Chan, interpreter of Sersi but still great absent Kit Harington, star of game of Thrones which will debut in the MCU thanks to Eterni, in which will play Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, a human character who wields a powerful mystical sword who, however, will not be part of the team but will be linked to it through Sersi / Gemma Chan.

In the covers also present Richard Madden as Ikaris, the leader of the Eternals capable of flying, projecting cosmic energy rays from the eyes and displaying superhuman strength, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, an Eternal inventor who secretly helps humanity advance technologically and who will be the first MCU superhero to be portrayed as openly homosexual, Barry Keoghan as Druig, an Eternal who can use cosmic energy to control the minds of others and who is not in favor of his companions’ interactions with humanity, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the wise and spiritual guide of the Eternals who aided the advancement of human civilization and is able to use his abilities to heal, and also Angelina Jolie as Thena, a ferocious Eternal warrior who can form any weapon of cosmic energy.

The film is scheduled for distribution in the United States for November 5, 2021 and in Italy for November 3, although the release of Eterni is uncertain, as revealed by Kevin Feige in a recent interview.