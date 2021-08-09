Angelina Jolie saves women and bees: the new project of the actress

From flower to flower. Towards emancipation…

Angelina Jolie, Muse of Guerlain, takes the field with a new project. On Women’s Day 2021, the actress becomes godmother of a program born in favor of female empowerment and the planet. Women for Bees involves Angelina Jolie as a face and active part, Guerlain and UNESCO.

Thealliance is natural and winning. All partners have come together to support female entrepreneurship through the bee protection and the biodiversity. Let’s find out how this alliance works in detail and the role of Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie saves bees and women

Women for Bees will come to life within the Biosphere Reserves and will be guided with the help of the French Observatory of Apidology for support beekeepers from different countries, from Russia to Ethiopia to Cambodia.

Thanks to the program Women for Bees, the OFA (French Observatory of Apidology) will conduct a 30-day training course, scheduled from 21 June 2021 in the Sainte-Baume Massif in Provence. The goal is to promote female empowerment through asustainable work activity and based on experience.

Angelina and Cambodia: central part of the project

And it is precisely in Cambodia that, in 2016, the partnership between Angelina Jolie and Guerlain began. There where the Mon Guerlain commercial was also made, in 2019, and where the actress founded her Foundation, dedicated to his son Maddox, for alleviating extreme poverty.

One of the first women to participate in Women for Bees it comes from the communities supported by angelina jolie’s foundation.

“I hope that the training of the participants of Women for Bees strength improve their independence, their living conditions, their communities,” says the actress.

The women like bees. Precious and exposed climate change. Their effects multiply the burdens that weigh on their daily lives.

