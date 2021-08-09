News

Angelina Jolie saves women and bees: the new project of the actress

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

From flower to flower. Towards emancipation…

Angelina Jolie, Muse of Guerlain, takes the field with a new project. On Women’s Day 2021, the actress becomes godmother of a program born in favor of female empowerment and the planet. Women for Bees involves Angelina Jolie as a face and active part, Guerlain and UNESCO.

Thealliance is natural and winning. All partners have come together to support female entrepreneurship through the bee protection and the biodiversity. Let’s find out how this alliance works in detail and the role of Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie saves bees and women

Women for Bees will come to life within the Biosphere Reserves and will be guided with the help of the French Observatory of Apidology for support beekeepers from different countries, from Russia to Ethiopia to Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie

Photo Nathan Wiley.

Thanks to the program Women for Bees, the OFA (French Observatory of Apidology) will conduct a 30-day training course, scheduled from 21 June 2021 in the Sainte-Baume Massif in Provence. The goal is to promote female empowerment through asustainable work activity and based on experience.

Angelina and Cambodia: central part of the project

And it is precisely in Cambodia that, in 2016, the partnership between Angelina Jolie and Guerlain began. There where the Mon Guerlain commercial was also made, in 2019, and where the actress founded her Foundation, dedicated to his son Maddox, for alleviating extreme poverty.

One of the first women to participate in Women for Bees it comes from the communities supported by angelina jolie’s foundation.

Loading...
Advertisements
Angelina Jolie

Photo Nathan Wiley.

“I hope that the training of the participants of Women for Bees strength improve their independence, their living conditions, their communities,” says the actress.

The women like bees. Precious and exposed climate change. Their effects multiply the burdens that weigh on their daily lives.

Discover in the GALLERY unpublished photos of Angelina Jolie and the program Women for Bees.

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

392
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
361
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
332
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
320
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
287
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
272
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
269
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
263
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
246
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
243
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top