News

Angelina Jolie says goodbye to her last bond with Brad Pitt

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

The two Hollywood stars fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can definitely say goodbye. In the course of the legal battle following the divorce, which began more than a year ago, Jolie has chosen to sell her 50% of Château Miraval: the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple. To report the news was the Wall Street Journal. As we learn from the newspaper, the decision of the Oscar-winning actress would write the word ‘end’ to the legal feud between the ‘Brangelina’. At the time of the divorce, the former spouses had kept the equal shares of the estate, also known for the Miraval brand, known above all for its rosé wine. The sales figure has not yet been disclosed but it is not that difficult to imagine mind-boggling numbers.

Why is the Château Miraval estate, located in the south of France, so important? The two Hollywood stars fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At that time Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, with whom he divorced in 2005. A few years later, in 2008, the actor bought the castle which has a profound value for the couple because it was there they got married and got together. sworn eternal love (while it lasted).

2021-10-06T16: 16: 02 + 02: 00

2021-10-06T16: 16: 05 + 02: 00




Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Jack Dorsey reveals he is working on a decentralized Bitcoin-based exchange

August 28, 2021

Will Jack Black be part of the MCU soon? Yes, according to a report

4 weeks ago

How much was Bitcoin worth in 2011? Absurd, here is the value! • Social Periodical

September 11, 2021

“We have a problem with the controls.” Flight crash

September 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button