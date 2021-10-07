Angelina Jolie says goodbye to her last bond with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can definitely say goodbye. In the course of the legal battle following the divorce, which began more than a year ago, Jolie has chosen to sell its 50% of Château Miraval: the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple. The Wall Street Journal reported the news. As we learn from the same newspaper, the decision of the Oscar-winning actress would write the word ‘end’ to the legal feud between the ‘Brangelina’. At the time of the divorce, the former spouses had kept the equal shares of the estate, also known for the Miraval brand, known above all for its rosé wine. The sales figure has not yet been disclosed but it is not that difficult to imagine mind-boggling numbers.

Well, after the children and their custody, it is this investment that makes them fight. She doesn’t want to do business with her ex anymore, he doesn’t want her to sell 50% of the shares (which are part of a Luxembourg-based company). According to Fox News, Brad would have an “easy life” at the moment as there is a temporary restraining order on all of the couple’s assets, blocked until the dispute is over. Will Angelina be able to anticipate the times? And to think that those vineyards will have been the scene of passionate kisses between the two.





Why is the Château Miraval estate, located in the south of France, so important? The two Hollywood stars fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. At that time Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, with whom he divorced in 2005. A few years later, in 2008, the actor bought the castle which has a profound value for the couple because it was there they got married and got together. sworn eternal love (while it lasted).