Angelina Jolie says, in process, that Brad Pitt assaulted her and her children in 2016 | Pop & Art

Actress Angelina Jolie described, in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday (4), an alleged aggression committed by her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, against her and their children in 2016.

According to the documents, obtained by the newspaper “New York Times”, the abuse happened during a flight between France and the United States. “Pitt suffocated one of the children and hit another in the face,” the lawsuit states. He also “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”.

The documents further state that the actor spilled beer on the actress and beer and red wine on the children.

Days after the episode, the actress filed for divorce. Federal authorities, responsible for investigations in flights, decided not to file formal charges against the actor.

The lawsuit filed by Jolie is a response to the lawsuit filed by Pitt against his ex-wife over a French winery they both owned when they were married.

The actor claims she tried to “inflict harm” on him by selling his 50% stake to a Russian oligarch with “toxic associations and intentions”.

In Tuesday’s lawsuit, Jolie’s lawyers say negotiations for her to sell her share to her ex-husband were canceled because he required her to sign an agreement not to disclose “her and her children’s physical and emotional abuse.”

The newspaper tried to contact Pitt’s lawyers, who did not respond to calls and emails asking for a response.