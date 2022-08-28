Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Seemingly Warns Brad Pitt While Wearing a Sexy Lara Croft-Style T-Shirt

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Angelina Jolie channeled her iconic Lara Croft style during her outing in Beverly Hills this week, apparently warning her ex-husband Brad Pitt in the midst of his legal battle.

The Academy Award-winning actress left viewers spellbound as she showed off her plump tummy in a Lara Croft-inspired tank top during a walk.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

after Jennifer Lopez, another pop star will be the subject of a documentary

19 seconds ago

Why did everyone hate Anne Hathaway? The time of the Hatha-haters

11 mins ago

Tom Cruise saw her. Or how Top Gun beat the pandemic and revived cinema

22 mins ago

Billie Eilish will be rewarded for her action in favor of the environment

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button