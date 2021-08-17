Angelina Jolie sells a Churchill painting at auction

ORBesides being a very good actress, it cannot be said that Angelina Jolie, 45, does not have the business sense. The interpreter of Maleficent auctioned by Christie’s for a record amount a painting created by Winston Churchill. The only painting, among other things, made by the British premier during the years of the Second World War.

The work, which started from one auction base of 1,500,000 pounds, was the protagonist of a very heated upside competition between four buyers. The lucky one who managed to buy it paid more than five times as much as the base price: the painting was sold for 8,285,000 pounds (including fees), which are equivalent to 11,590,715 dollars and 9,577,460 euros.

The picture entitled The tower of the Koutoubia mosque, made in January 1943, is not only well done, but its value lies in the fact that testifies to esteem and friendship that ran between Churchill and American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Two notes on the history of the painting. Churchill was in Marrakech, Morocco, after the Casablanca Conference of January 14-24, 1943, the one in which he he planned the Allied strategy to fight the Nazis.

After the conference, Churchill invited Roosevelt to discover Marrakech and above all sharing the views of the city at sunset, which he considered unparalleled. Also Roosevelt was fascinated by it.

Churchill therefore decided to “Immortalize” that moment of peace and friendship – in the midst of a ruthless war – painting the picture with delicate strokes, and then giving it to his friend. During the same auction, Scene at Marrakech, another Churchill painting representing a Moroccan view, has found a buyer. This time, however, the sales figure was decidedly lower, “only” 1,882,500 pounds.

The painting The tower of the Koutoubia mosque, upon Roosevelt’s death it passed into the hands of his son Elliott, who sold it through a private auction. In 2011 they won it Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, at the time still married, for their collection. The two are passionate about works of art and during all the years of their marriage they have created a respectable collection, managing to win works by Banksy and Neo Rauch. The two, for some time, have taken different paths, and their collection also seems to be heading towards the same end.

