Angelina Jolie sells at auction for 7 million a painting that Brad Pitt gave her

A picture painted by Winston Churchill owned by Angelina Jolie was auctioned last March 1 for over £7 million. It is the London headquarters of Christie’s to reveal the news of the sale that these days is circulating on the net. So “The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, a panoramic view of Marrakesh painted by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was sold to a mysterious buyer.

But what made the news, in this case, was the origin of the work. “The tower of the Koutoubia mosque” was purchased in 2011 by actress Angelina Jolie and her then-husband, Brad Pitt. Specifically, as we learn, it was Pitt who bought him in New Orleans for her, for almost 3 million dollars. In the years of their marriage the most famous couple in Hollywood has collected numerous paintings, including works by Banksy and Neo Rauch. Then, after the separation, here is that the painting remained in the hands of Angelina, who evidently thought of getting rid of it and putting it up for auction. A way to get rid of the painful memories of a happy life?

The tower of the Koutoubia mosque by Winston Churcill

To carry out the work Winston Churchill he was inspired by the Moroccan city and made the painting during a visit of the city during The Second World War in 1943. The opera, which was owned by actress Angelina Jolie, was estimated at between £1.5 million and £2.5 million, but bids during the london auction soared to £7 million with here the buyer managed to “snatch” from the hands of Angelina Jolie one of his memorabilia dating back to the time when she was married to Brad Pitt. At the end of the fair, the new owner paid five times the estimate, defeating the other three avid collectors.