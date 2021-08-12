Angelina Jolie sells at auction the painting of Churchill gift by Brad Pitt: here is the record amount she has collected

New world record for a painting by Sir WInston Churchill (1874-1965): the only painting executed by the British Premier during the years of the Second World War and donated to U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), was awarded for £8,285,000, commissions included (equal to $11,590,715; 9,577,460 euros) at the auction at Christiès in London. The painting entitled “The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, made in January 1943, was put up for sale by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

The picture started from an estimate of £1,500,000 and was at the center of a heated race to the top between four collectors. In the end the new owner paid five times the estimate to win the work. The oil canvas marked the new highest price for a work of Churchill. The previous record was £1.8 million, set by Sotheby’s in 2014 for “The Goldfish Pond at Chartwell” (1932). The painting “The tower of the Koutoubia mosque” it was bought in 2011 by actress Angelina Jolie and by her then-husband Brad Pitt. During their marriage the couple collected numerous paintings, including works by Banksy and Neo Rauch. Before entering the collection of the famous film couple, the painting was owned by Rososevelt’s son, Elliott, who then sold it by private negotiation. After the separation from Pitt, the painting entered the Jolie Family Collection.

In the same London auction, another painting by Churchill was beaten, depicting a landscape of Morocco, painted in 1935 and given to Bernard Law Montgomery, one of the most illustrious British generals of the Second World War, hero of the Battle of El Alamein and who played a key role in the Battle of Dunkirk and the Allied campaign in Italy. The painting with the title “Scene at Marrakech” he made £1,882,500 (an estimated £300,000).

Churchill donated the painting to Field Marshal Montgomery to thank him for his decisive contribution to the final victory of the Allied forces in 1945 against Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. Since then the painting has always remained in the private collection of the Montgomery family, which finally auctioned it for the first time.

“Scene at Marrakech” collects the chromatic intensity of the warm desert sand, which contrasts harmoniously with the blue of the water in the foreground. The vivid greens of the vegetation in the background also bring color, life and energy to the otherwise typically barren landscape in Morocco. The painting “The tower of the Koutoubia mosque” it was performed by Churchill in Marrakech, Morocco, immediately after the Casablanca Conference of 14-24 January 1943, where he was pthe European strategy of the Allies against the Nazis has been ianitified. The British Prime Minister invited Roosevelt to join him on the trip to Marrakech the day after the conclusion of the conference, motivated by his desire to share with the US president the views of the city and the sunset light, which he so are aowed.

The sight impressed Roosevelt so much that Churchill decided to immortalize the scene for him as a reminder of their excursion. “This act was seen not only as an indication of their friendship, but of the special relationship between the UK and the US,” a christiès spokesperson pointed out.

Sir Winston Churchill began painting scenes of Morocco after being encouraged to visit the country by his master of painting, Sir John Lavery. On his first visit in 1935, he felt that light and landscape were unrivaled, creating about 45 paintings of the country. The “Koutoubia Mosque Tower” stands out as the only painting created between 1939 and 1945.