Angelina Jolie sells Churcill’s painting at auction

It was sold for £7 million (8,100,000 euros) The tower of the Koutoubia mosque, painting made by Winston Churchill (1874-1965) in 1943, during the Second World War. The work, which started from an auction base between 1.5 and 2.5 million pounds (between 1.7 and 2.8 million euros) was sold at the event Modern British Art Evening Sale of the auction house Christie’s London and was owned by the actress, film producer and director Angelina Jolie. Two other paintings made by Churchill were also sold: the three works, in total, were sold for 9.43 million pounds, a price that rose dramatically compared to the initial estimates.

THE PROVENANCE OF WINSTON CHURCHILL’S PAINTING

Much of the charm of this painting – which marked an absolute box office record for a work by Winston Churchill – comes from its history: donated by the then British Prime Minister to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt on the occasion of his birthday, it was then sold by his son Elliot Roosevelt in 1945, after the death of his father; from that moment on it passed into the hands of several owners, until it entered the collection of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2011 through private negotiations (the couple then separated five years later). Meanwhile, the work was exhibited at the Daily News Building in 1965, the Churchill Memorial in Fulton (Missouri) in 1970, the Millenium Gate Museum in Atlanta between 2014 and 2015 and other locations in the United States.

THE HISTORY OF WINSTON CHURCHILL’S PAINTING

The realization of the The tower of the Koutoubia mosque it takes place at a key moment of the world war: Winston Churchill, who went to Casablanca for political reasons, is determined to ask for Roosevelt’s support to annihilate the Nazi regime. After discussing the future strategy of the Allies, the American president is looking forward to returning home, but Churchill insists: “you can’t get all the way to North Africa without seeing Marrakech“, she tells him. “I must be with you when you see the sun set in the Atlas Mountains“. After the departure of the American delegation, Churchill stays in the villa one more day taking the opportunity to portray the view of the Koutoubia Mosque framed by the Atlas Mountains at the end of the day. “He handled the light brilliantly“, he commented Nick Orchard, head of Modern British and Irish Art at Christie’s. “On the canvas you can see the strong shadows of the late afternoon and understand the sense of movement in the figures present as they return to the city gates at the end of a long day“.

Loading... Advertisements

WINSTON CHURCILL’S PAINTING ACCORDING TO CHRISTIE’S EXPERT

Not everyone knows that Churchill, known for leading the United Kingdom to victory in the Second World War, was also an avid painter, especially of the views and landscapes he saw from his home in Kent. It seems that he began painting after the age of forty, as a therapeutic hobby to escape depression: he produced about 500 works and made some exhibitions when he was still alive, sometimes using a pseudonym. To the figure of Churchill statesman and painter is dedicated in particular an episode of the first season of the TV series The Crown. “It was an absolute passion for him, and he always cultivated it for himself. He never sold a work of art, but sometimes gave it to friends and family “, explains Orchard.When he died in 1965, many of his 500 or so paintings were found on his estate.“.

– Giulia Ronchi

www.christies.com/