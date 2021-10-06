Angelina Jolie sells stake in Château Miraval – Economy

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 06 – The American actress Angelina Jolie has sold her 50% stake in the French castle Château Miraval and annexed winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group based in Luxembourg which she owns together with her family Frescobaldi wines such as Luce and Masseto. The Wall Street Journal reports it.



The sale, the newspaper comments, ends a year-long legal battle with Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, over the future of the estate. The couple bought in 2008 the Château Miraval, in the south of France, where they had celebrated their wedding in 2014. After the divorce both had kept their equal shares in the castle and in the Miraval brand, known for its rose wine.



Last July Jolie had asked for the lifting of the temporary restraining orders imposed during the couple’s divorce, thus obtaining permission to sell her stake. In a statement filed by one of her attorneys with the Los Angeles County Supreme Court, the actress explained that she wanted to stop being an “ignored business partner with her ex-husband.” The selling price was not disclosed.



