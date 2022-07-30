Angelina Jolie sexy and trendy … in pajamas! The actress’s unusual look launches a new trend [FOTO]

Is it possible to wear pajamas in everyday life and still be fashionable? Yes, if the pajamas are signed by Valentino!

Are you ready to finally leave for your summer vacation but you don’t know which look to choose? Well, know that there is a new trend around that is ready to make discuss and create two opposing factions: those who will follow it in the name of comfort and simplicity, and those who will reject it for too little conformity. To launch this fashion – always if we can call it that – we thought of one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, that is Angelina Jolie.

Sexy and trendy Angelina Jolie in pajamas

On July 28, Angelina Jolie landed in London, Heathrow airport, in the company of her son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt. The look that the actress wore did not go unnoticed: chocolate-colored silk pajamas by Valentinowith an impeccable masculine cut and with contrasting white edges), flat sandals in leather with a maxi golden V-logo, aviator style sunglasses and a quilted Tote Jumbo bag in black leather by Saint Laurent. In short, a decidedly chic look but at the same time full of comfort.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife landed in the English capital after finishing filming for Without bloodhis fifth directorial film based on the novel Without blood by Alessandro Baricco.