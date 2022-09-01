Angelina Jolie shared a time she got her wish for a big fling by dating Brad Pitt

As many know, Angelina Jolie was once in a highly publicized relationship with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Though the two may not be on the best of terms now, at the time her union with Pitt was all she could ask for.

Angelina Jolie once claimed she wasn’t looking for a relationship when dating Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

MR. and Mrs. Smith is known as the film that initially brought the two stars together. But Jolie didn’t expect that meeting Pitt would result in something more between them. At the time, Jolie felt that she and Pitt were preoccupied with their own personal lives.

“I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life,” Jolie once said. Fashion (via People). “But it was clear that she was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. So we both lived, I guess, very full lives. … I think we were the last two people looking for a relationship.”

Jolie would also claim that she didn’t know much about Pitt at the time. But working together on the spy movie helped bring them closer.

“Because of the movie, we ended up getting together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this weird friendship and partnership that happened out of the blue. I think a few months later I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to go to work,’” she added.

Angelina Jolie always dreamed of having a great love story

Eventually, Pitt and Jolie would become a couple. the tomb Raider star described a long process that took them from being friends to something more. His eldest son, Maddox, would eventually help bring the two together by calling Pitt “Dad.”

“It was incredible. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both listened to him and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. That was probably the most defining moment, when she decided that we would all be a family,” she said.

Her union with Pitt also helped Jolie fulfill what she had always wanted from a true relationship.

“I always wanted a great love story,” Jolie once said in an interview with Parade. “Something that feels big and complete, really honest and enough. No moment should feel light, fake, or a little out of place. For me, it had to be everything.”

He recognized that the kind of bond he was looking for was hard to find. Which might have made her appreciate her relationship with Pitt even more.

“It’s hard to find all of that in a relationship,” he added. “But it’s what we’re all looking for, isn’t it? Something authentic.

Angelina Jolie swore to marry another actor before meeting Brad Pitt

Pitt got Jolie to break a promise she had made to herself. After the Oscar winner’s divorce from Billy Bob Thornton, she didn’t see herself in a relationship with anyone in her line of work.

“After my last divorce, I said I would definitely marry someone in another field, a humanitarian worker or something,” she opened in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But this changed after being with Pitt.

“Then I met Brad, everything I wasn’t looking for, but the best man, the best father I could wish for, you know? I don’t see him as an actor. I see him very much as a father, as someone who loves traveling and architecture more than being in movies,” he said.

