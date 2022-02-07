Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan woman

Angelina Jolie shared one on Instagram personal letter he received from a young Afghan woman, parts of which have been censored so as not to reveal his identity. The actress and director asked her followers on social media to be aware of the atrocities committed in Afghanistan. To accompany her words, the image of the white sheet with black ink was shared with all of them activists who have disappeared since 2019. Part of the letter was obscured precisely to safeguard the identity of the sender, because life is not easy for Afghan women, who risk arrest even just by participating in a peaceful protest.

A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, she still hasn’t been able to go back to school since we left there and the Taliban have taken over.

Angelina Jolie shares the excerpt from the letter: “I may never be able to go out again“

I feel that women have no right to speak or express themselves, they arrest us even if we decide to take part in a non-violent protest. A few weeks ago the Taliban arrested two of the women who publicly asked to have their rights and freedom back. I may never be able to go out or even talk again because I’m a girl.

Strong and necessary words, which Jolie reinforces with an appeal to urge us not to forget what is happening in the country, especially now that the media spotlight has gone out. A way to keep alive the attention on the female reality in Afghanistan, which invites us to reflect and to act. “Please keep track of what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night, day after day, under the threat of guns. Please help us so that they are not forgotten. “