Angelina Jolie shares a touching letter from an Afghan girl

Angelina Jolie has been involved for some time in the struggle for the rights of Afghan women, especially after the return to power of the Taliban. To raise public awareness, the actress of Eternals she published a letter that came directly from a young woman, telling part of her story.

A young Afghan girl sent me this letter – writes Jolie. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over.

This is an excerpt from his letter:

“I feel that women have no right to speak or to express their word. Rights are taken away from women and they are not allowed to do anything in the country. A few weeks ago, when the Taliban arrested two of the women who raised their voices to demand women’s rights and freedom, I just thought, this is the end and I would never be able to go out again or even talk like a girl who I am.. “

Please keep track of what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at night under threat and disappear. New restrictions are imposed on the freedom of women and girls on a daily basis. Please help ensure they are not forgotten

Angelina Jolie’s visit to Washington

Angelina Jolie is fighting hard for women’s rights, often testifying everything on social media. A few days ago, for example, she talked about her commitment during a visit to Washington to change the norm that legislates violence against women.

Honored to visit Washington, DC, with Zahara, working with lawyers and lawmakers to modernize and strengthen the #ViolenceAgainstWomenAct [legge contro la violenza sulle donne] to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ communities, rural areas and all minorities.

We need reforms, including judicial training. Court trials that minimize the risk of harm to children, technology grant programs to detect bruises on all skin tones and create a non-partisan collection of forensic evidence, and protections for the most vulnerable.

A chilling testimony.