Angelina Jolie shoots a movie with a renowned Argentine actor

That’s how he revealed it Angel of Brito In the m. Through an enigmatic confirmed that Minujín will be part of the cast, although without being the protagonist. “He is a very important actor who is filming with Angelina Jolie in Rome, he is an important cast, he is not going to be the co-star but he has a role that is enough, he can not say anything, “he said. of Brito.

Everything seems to indicate that the entertainment journalist’s information is true. “Without Blood” is being recorded in Rome and, a week ago, Minujín He shared a post on his official Instagram account from the Italian capital saying that he cannot tell what the project he is working on is about.

So happy with this new adventure of filming a movie here! I cannot be more grateful to this profession that has taken me and takes me to visit so many new places and experiences. When I can tell you more about the project, I’ll tell you, it’s beautiful!” said the Argentine actor, who has just participated in the success of “The Two Popes”, a Fernando Meirelles for Netflix where he played the young Jorge Bergoglio

It’s not the first time Minujín share cast with Hollywood artists: in 2014 he had his participation in the movie “Focus” where he had a dialogue with Will Smith in one of the scenes. On that occasion, the actor said that He went to the casting that the directors had organized and was selected. “Will surprised me. He is very generous, plain. Very good chemistry was generated, so the directors suggested that we improvise. From there, 80 percent was like that, “he said at the time.

So far not many details have been released about “Without Blood”, the fifth film directed by Angelina Jolie. As it turned out, it is a story of revenge, war, violence, pain and trauma, and the book has some clues to know what it is about. The film is in the early stages of production so It is expected to hit theaters in 2023 or even 2024.

“I am honored to be in Italy to bring all this very special material to the screen and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his novel, which has a poetic and emotional way of looking at war and the questions it poses about what that we look for after a trauma, a loss or an injustice”, Jolie said about her new project.

The place dead line reported that the film began initial photography at the southern Italy and Rome, since those are the locations where the plot of the book takes place. Regarding the cast, it is only known that Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir will be the protagonists of this story.

“Being directed by Angelina is a dream come true. I have been a fan of his work as a filmmaker for many years. And as if that weren’t enough, I’m also lucky enough to work with two great friends, Angelina and Demián Bichir,” Hayek said to confirm the news.