Angelina Jolie shoots her new film as a director in Rome





Rome this week will wake up with two more stars walking through its streets, and what a star! Yes, because the VIP in question is the American super-actress Angelina Jolie, who will shoot in the Eternal City his new film as a director.

The two Hollywood super actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are in these days in the capital for the filming of “Without Blood”

For this purpose, several streets in the city center will be closed to allow the filming of the new film “Without Blood.” who will see her behind the camera for the first time.

Angelina Jolie is in the company of her colleague Salma Hayek for the works of the film and the two actresses are been spotted by numerous fans while in the company of their daughters they wandered through the streets of the Eternal City.

In recent days Angelina and her two daughters Vivienne and Zahira they attended a cooking class with Salma and her daughter Valentina.

Angelina Jolie is filming between Puglia, Basilicata and Rome his new film as director, based on the novel ‘Senza sanguè’ by Alessandro Baricco.

Filming in the Eternal City will take place in the area around the central Via del Corso and Piazza del Popolo, as well as in the Flaminio district, between Wednesday evening and Saturday.

This will result in theTraffic disruptions, limited access to pedestrians in some areas of the center and the diversion of several city buses.

The Hollywood star came to Rome at the beginning of the year when she visited Ukrainian children being treated at the Bambino Gesù hospital run by the Vatican.

After a beautiful another actress like Charlize Theron who shot The old guard 2 in Fiumicino (read here) another diva of the male imagination, Angelina Jolie, is in these days in Rome for cinematographic needs that lead her to fill the streets of the capital with her great presence, making Rome once more an incomparable prestigious open-air set like no one in the world.

These are the streets affected by the shooting that will enjoy a special and provisional traffic discipline

From 7pm on 6 July to 6 on 7 July

The occupation of public land to allow the film to unfold will be 1200 square meters to which must be added the space necessary for the positioning of another 42 technical means for filming.

Largo San Carlo al Corso: Establishment of a parking ban 0/24 removal area on both sides of the entire stretch between Vicolo del Grottino and Via del Corso with SUSPENSION of the taxi parking area and of the general disabled reservations for the positioning of the film set;

With effect from 00.00 on 06/04/2022 and until 24.00 on 09 July 2022:

Via delle Carrozze

Exemption from the pedestrian area, in the section between Via del Corso and Via Bocca di Leone, exclusively for the positioning of the SET with transit of stage vehicles, ensuring safe pedestrian transit;

There is no impediment to the ban on vehicular transit for the time strictly necessary for filming, by the staff of the Local Police of Roma Capitale, in Via delle Carrozze, Via del Corso, Largo S. Carlo al Corso and Via Belsiana in the section between Via della Croce and Via dei Condotti.

Establishment of the parking ban 0/24 left side removal area of ​​the one-way traffic in the section included by in road intersection with Via del Corso at the road intersection with Via del Leoncino except n. 2 technical means;

Street of the Popes

Establishment of a parking ban 0/24 removal area on the left side of the one-way street in the section included in civ. 8 at civ. 2 except n. 2 technical means;

Largo dei Lombardi

Suspension of the existing pedestrian area exclusively for the transit and parking of n. 2 technical means that must be positioned on the right side of the stretch and the side between civ. 8 and civ. 1 / A guaranteeing driveways and reservations for the disabled and construction site area;

Lungotevere in Augusta

Establishment of a parking ban 0/24 removal area on both sides of the one-way traffic in the stretch included from the road intersection with Passeggiata di Ripetta at civ. 28 except technical means;

Walk of Ripetta

Establishment of a parking ban 0/24 removal area on both sides of the one-way traffic in the stretch from the road intersection with Via del Fiume up to civ. 41 except technical means, guaranteeing disabled reservations, and existing Ama.

canaledieci.it is on Google News:

to keep up to date on our news click on this link And type the star at the top right to follow the source.