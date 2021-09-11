Angelina Jolie, shopping with daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Angelina Jolie, with her face covered with a surgical mask, she wanted to celebrate the birthday of her eldest daughter, Zahara, with a special day. In Los Angeles, together with their second daughter, Shiloh, the first organic, took the 16-year-old to shop in an Ethiopian boutique. Mother and daughters flipped through the dresses, choosing some white dresses. Angelina Jolie paid them and the three left the shop, each protected by her own mask.

Zahara, who celebrated her sixteenth birthday last January 8, she wore long, black leggings. Above, a sweatshirt of the same color. Shiloh, on the other hand, opted for a more summery outfit, combining a dark sweatshirt with a pair of denim shorts. The hair, blond, longer than she has ever been used to having them, she gathered them in a high ponytail. At the foot, the All Star.

The fourteen-year-old, who together with her twins Knox and Vivienne spent Christmas with their dad, Brad Pitt, is now grown up. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whose custody is still the subject of legal controversy, appeared so different from usual that it sparked the curiosity of fans. “I’m so happy to be able to see Shiloh blossom! It’s wonderful, ”one fan wrote online. “Angelina is beautiful too,” continued a third user.

