Angelina Jolie showed that she does not have much rhythm and hers is still acting

As we grow, our talents, what we know how to do best, become more evident and in the direction of what we enjoy so much we direct our professional careers. A clear example of this is the actors, who love to put themselves in other people’s shoes and play characters as different as they are peculiar, always on stage or in front of the cameras.

Anecdotes about the life and work of Angelina Jolie they are innumerable and of a very diverse nature because, in addition to her long and prolific career, which already earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film girl interrupted and has put her in the director’s chair on more than one occasion, it has also been her personal relationships and her role as a mother that over the years has fascinated the media and the fans who follow her every move.

At 47 years of age and a lifetime in the spotlight, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt has always been in the headlines for all kinds of reasons, from his professional projects, such as the film in which he will direct the Mexican actors Salma Hayek Y Demian Bichir, even for the development of their children, who already entered adolescence, begin to make decisions that will mark their future and their professional profile.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

In this sense, it was Angelina Jolie made headlines again, attending a welcome party offered by Spelman College to its new students, among whom is her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who will begin his university studies at said institution located in Atlanta, next fall. And it is that regardless of the fact that the actress and director has left all the prominence to her daughter and her future classmates, during the meeting that young people and parents had, a fun event was recorded that put the focus on Angeline and, in a way, it served to forget that she is a superstar and put her on the level of any other dad.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

According to a video recorded at the scene and that began to circulate on social networks, when several of those present at the Spelman College party enjoyed the meeting, Angelina Jolie tried to follow the dance steps of others and gave up shortly after. , making it clear that his thing is acting and not moving to the rhythm of the music.

Related news

People celebrating the upcoming start of courses at Spelman College, where the daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt will attend, they danced while the song played in the background Candy from 1986, performed by cameoa funk group that emerged in New York in the seventies, and despite the fact that the actress tried to follow the rest of the people, she took with a sense of humor her inability to follow the simple choreography that everyone seemed to know or have learned quickly.