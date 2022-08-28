Angelina Jolie shows off her gray hair and evokes Lara Croft. | Special

Angelina Jolie shows off her gray hair and evokes Lara Croft. After visiting Europe in the company of her children, the American actress returned to Los Angeles to deal with various issues where the trial for the custody of his children stands out against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

to their 47 yearsAngelina Jolie is still considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood and his biological children have inherited some of his charm but also traits from his famous father.

Although initially the actress of “Maleficent” She was considered one of the “bad girls” of the industry for the daring roles she played on screen, today Angelina Jolie It is quite the opposite, not only has her work on the screen as an actress decreased, but she has become an outstanding producer and also a great activist in favor of the world’s refugees and children in vulnerable situations, work that she carries out alongside the ONU.

It’s been a tough few weeks Angelina Jolie After new details of the incident came to light domestic violence experienced with Brad Pitt And what motivated him to file for divorce. It was revealed that the actor had pulled her causing bruises, also that there was verbal violence and that one of her children tried to defend her, causing an altercation with the famous actor.

Even so, Angelina Jolie She looks peaceful and a few hours ago she was seen in Los Angeles after the family trip she made to Europe. Like few times, Angelina Jolie wore her gray hair and a very simple style with a tight black top and pants of the same tone, evoking one of her most famous characters from her big screen, Lara Croft.

Brad Pitt is silent before the accusations of Angelina Jolie

Although the details of the incident that caused the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They have surprised several of his followers, more because of the violent behavior of the actor, until now he has not spoken about it.

In the past, Brad Pitt admitted that his relationship with alcohol had caused him many problems but that he had managed to get back on track, not only by staying sober but with a great job of emotional therapy. Today the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie He affirms that his children are his priority and has given war to the actress in the courts seeking to maintain 50% of the legal and physical custody of the children.

During your relationship, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted three children, one of whom Angelina had already adopted before starting the relationship, they also had three biological children.

Although, despite the altercation between the Pitt-Jolie, Brad Pitt has stayed close to his children and Angelina Jolie has been in several of those meetings, he has also held meetings without her. Recently the actor reached them in Europe to celebrate the birthday of his twin sons.