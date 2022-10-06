Angelina Jolie shows that she is a good mother when going shopping with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

After Brad Pitt was accused of having “strangled” his children and beat them up on the famous flight that ended Brangelina’s relationship. This week, Angelina Jolie has been captured in moments of union with her children, Maddox and Zaharashopping on a rainy afternoon.

Now, the actress scored a moment with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie Pittage 14, when they went to a grocery store for a casual outing.

In the images taken by the paparazzi, the twin can be seen leading the way, pushing a shopping cart while wearing a gray T-shirt and sweatpants, as well as carrying her pet in a carrier backpack.

For its part, Angelina Jolie wore a white maxi dress with a gray shawl draped over her shoulders. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and sported sandals and sunglasses to complete her look.

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The mother-daughter outing came amid Angelina Jolie’s latest legal drama with her ex, Brad Pitt. On October 4, Angelina countersued Brad Pitt in the midst of their legal battle over Chateau Miraval, a warehouse they bought when they were a couple. The actress sold her share of her warehouse in 2021 without her ex’s knowledge, for which he sued her.

In his counterclaim, The actress claimed that the actor wanted her to sign a confidentiality agreement to prevent her from talking about her alleged “physical and emotional abuse.” before their divorce in September 2016. She then went into detail with the allegations about her ex-husband, alleging that he was violent towards her and their children while traveling on a private plane in 2016.

Brad was investigated by Child & Protection Services after the plane incident and was cleared of the investigation in November 2016. However, Angelina Jolie stands by her story and, for the first time, went into specific detail about what allegedly happened on board the plane. airplane. She claims that she “strangled one of her sons and beat up another,” among other accusations.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has continued to deny the accusations against him. “The history [de Jolie] it continues to evolve every time she tells it with new and unsubstantiated claims,” said a rep for the actor. “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did, but he won’t accept responsibility for the things he didn’t do. These new accusations are completely false.”

