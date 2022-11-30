Angelina Jolie sinks Brad Pitt: to her the (partial) control of Château Miraval

New episode of war of the roseas he nicknamed her Vanity Fairi.e. the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on the control of their Chteau Miraval wineryin the French countryside. The last act of the controversy scores a point in favor of the actress: according to the US site Page Six the judge would have recognized her right to receive company documents of the cellar, which Pitt (her ex-husband) did not want to give her.

The wedding in the castle in France Jolie then wins a set of the match, but the challenge is still open and likely to bring with it other legal twists. About the future of ccellar specialized in the production of rosé Champagne, also appreciated by experts, a dispute between the two ex-spouses has been open for years. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who fell in love on the set of the film Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005, they bought the castle with its cellar in Miraval, France, in 2008making it their own good retreat. They also got married here in 2014. But since there began to be disagreements between the two stars (that is, since 2016, even though they have been officially single since 2019), the ownership of the winery has turned into a matter of principle. And of confrontation.

The role of the Russian oligarch The two actors are 50 percent shareholders in the Champagne company, but Angelina Jolie has long been trying to get rid of her shares to close all ties, even business ones, with Pitt. L’last charge del divo dates back to June and it concerns precisely this theme: the actress, Oscar winner in 2000 for Interrupted girlshe would try to sell to the Stoli group owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. A move that, according to Brad Pitt’s legal team, would have damaged the ex-husband who then sued her.

Pitt hand over the documentsAfter a month and a half, a new legal turnaround arrives: in Los Angeles the court ordered the actor to Fight Club from deliver business documents and correspondence to the ex-wife, who had requested them so far without success. According to Pitt’s team, selling is not a good solution, as reported Page Six: to maintain the value of the companythinking about the future of the couple’s children, the best thing that parents retain full ownership of this increasingly precious and expanding asset. It remains at this point to wait to understand what will be the next twist in the war of ros. Read also: – To Brad Pitt’s Champagne 95 points from the already world champion sommelier

