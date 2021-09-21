Angelina Jolie, so I try to reconcile the family after the separation – People

“The last two years have been tough but I’m trying to get over them, I’m confident.” Angelina Jolie opens to her private during an interview for Vogue UK that has the actress on the cover of the February issue. The 45-year-old actress also allowed photographers to enter her Los Angeles mansion in Los Feliz once owned by legendary director and producer Cecil B. DeMille, to show her newspaper during the pandemic. Jolie chose to live there with her six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – to be close to their father, Brad Pitt, 57. years who lives 5 minutes from there.

She doesn’t hide the fact that after Pitt’s breakup it was tough years for her and her family, but progress is being made. “The last few years – she said – have been particularly hard. I have concentrated on reconciling our family and it is slowly coming back. As if the ice was melting and the blood is flowing back into my body”.

Angelina Jolie describes herself as a mother hen but up to a point: “Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mother, I always imagined that I was a bit like Jane Goodall, who travels somewhere in the middle of the jungle. Not I pictured it in that real traditional sense. I feel like I lack all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I can do it because the kids are tough enough and are helping me, but I’m not good at all. I love them. I feel like I am. we were such a team. It may sound cliché, but you love and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, it doesn’t matter in the end. I can take care of my kids because they are good at taking care of themselves and they help me. ”

The house is full of life, according to Vogue Uk: laughter, chatter, food, rabbits, dogs, lizards, political debate, appreciation of music, improvised haircuts and Zoom meetings are part of the day. Angelina, who wears her clothes until they are completely worn and has a love of vintage, has shared some of her prized pieces for photos in the magazine. “I invest in quality pieces and then wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite bag, I don’t change things often. Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems part of the way from travel for sustainability. And with beauty, Guerlain is truly one of my favorites. Zahara and I share scented products, such as lotion and bubble bath. I love that she and I will remember each other with a smell. Especially since my earliest memory of Guerlain was the scent of my mother’s face powder “.

Soon Jolie, a human rights activist for years, special envoy of the UN agency for refugees for 25 years, will publish a book for children and young adults with Geraldine Van Bueren QC and Amnesty International. It’s called Know Your Rights (And Claim Them). We want to help young people identify who or what prevents them from accessing their human rights and how to try to overcome them. The message to young people is that no one has the right to harm you, to silence you.

And he’s about to get back behind the camera for the biopic about the war photographer Don McCullin. “The story is about Don, but it’s also about the conflicts he witnessed and the lives of the people in the now famous photographs, who they were and the often darker truth of those conflicts.” As an actress she put on a golden leotard for join the Marvel super family for “The Eternals” (Eternals) with Richard Madden and Salma Hayek and directed by Chloé Zhao. “Running around in a gold leotard wasn’t what I imagined in my forties. But that’s okay, I think,” joked the actress.