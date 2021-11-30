Angelina Jolie sold her shares in the Chateau Miraval winery

Angelina Jolie has sold her shares in the Chateau Miraval winery: Tenute del Mondo will be the new partner of Brad Pitt and the Perrin family.

Do you remember that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, among many reasons for the dispute, were also fighting over their winery in France? Well, the battle for French vineyards seems to have come to a conclusion: Angelina Jolie has finally managed to sell its shares ofChateau Miraval winery.

In this way, ex-husband Brad Pitt and the Perrin family have acquired a new partner. Angelina Jolie, in fact, has sold its 50% stake to Tenute del Monde, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group. At the moment, however, the extent of this sale has not been disclosed.

Chateau Miraval’s wines have been a hit ever since the mighty Holywood couple bought the estate in 2012, forging a collaboration with the Perrin family of Chateau de Beaucastel to produce their first wines in 2013.

According to data published by Impact Databank, the sales of their wines increased by 17.4%, reaching almost share 150 thousand cases on the US market in 2020.

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, the estate’s affairs went on as usual, with the creation of a Champagne in 2020. Except, over the past few months, there were persistent rumors that Angelina Jolie wanted to sell her shares.

So far, however, no agreement had yet been reached. This was at least until she appeared on the scene Estates of the World which has now added 50% of Chateau Miraval to its holdings. In fact, the company already owns the Argentine Achaval-Ferrer and the Spanish Arinzano. In Italy, on the other hand, it is co-owner (together with the Frescobaldi family) of the Italian brands Masseto, Ornellaia, Luce and Castelgiocondo.

Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli Group, said his company has long admired the Miraval brand, adding that he is thrilled to be next to Brad Pitt in the work that will lead them to take care of their extraordinary vintages.

