Angelina Jolie sold her vineyard shares with Brad Pitt

Tenute del Mondo, the wines division of the Stoli Group, announced on Tuesday that it had acquired the shares of Angelina Jolie. How much they paid for half of the generosity they did not receive.

Château Miraval is a vineyard in the south of France famous for the Mirval rose. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought the property in 2008, but due to their divorce, Jolie wanted to sell their shares as soon as possible. Since his separation from the plaintiff was not yet officially completed, the judge initially did not allow the sale. Eventually, after submitting a new application, the actress finally got what she wanted.

A triumph, her ex-husband Brad Pitt was not happy with it. Now he is suing Angelina because he wants to remain the majority shareholder. When the two actors bought the farm in 2008, Pete owned 60% of the shares. Angelina Jolie only had 40% available. In 2013, the actors redistributed the shares of the vineyard. Brad Pitt sold his 10% stake to Angelina for the symbolic sum of one euro. A deal that the actor now wants to step back to regain control of the majority of the shares.

