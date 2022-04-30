Angelina Jolie speaks out about civil rights

Angelina Jolie has shared on his personal Instagram account some extracts from the Geneva Conventions, along with what is a basic summary of the rules of war, pointing out that it is a crime to break some of them. The star has spoken out about civil rights amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Geneva Conventions are a series of international treaties and agreements established in 1949, they dictate rules of humanitarian treatment in times of war for the sick and wounded, as well as civilians and non-combatants. Jolie, in this post, identified the Covenants as an attempt to limit the damage caused by war in order to reduce suffering, focusing on being caught in the middle of war.

Angelina also included a summary of the rules of warfare under these Conventions, explaining that civilians cannot be attacked and that doctors and aid workers must be protected. She even showed her knowledge of what civilians need to survive and what the consequences of breaking these rules can be a war crime.