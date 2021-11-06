Angelina Jolie star among the Marvel heroes of Eternals





Leisure – 06/11/2021

From November 3 to theaters, the third film of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Chloé Zhao.

Eternals, the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is an entirely new adventure that introduces 10 superheroes never before seen on screen. Eternals follows a group of superhuman heroes who have protected the Earth since the dawn of humanity. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, believed to have long since disappeared, mysteriously return, the Eternals must come together to defend humanity once again.

Marvel Studios Eternals movie stars Gemma Chan (Marvel Studios Captain Marvel, Crazy & Rich movie), Richard Madden (Rocketman, Bodyguard), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick – Marriage can be avoided … love no), Lia McHugh (The Lodge), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows – Criminal Legacy), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead, The Room of Wonders), Barry Keoghan (American Animals, Dunkirk) and Don Lee [Ma Dong-Seok] (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Train to Busan), with Kit Harington (Game of Thrones, Gunpowder), Salma Hayek (Friends in Business, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) and Academy Award® winner Angelina Jolie (Quelli who want me dead, Maleficent).

On the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest with the now famous silver in long by Versace. At the press presentation, however, Angelina Jolie opted for a slightly more chaste long black shoulder bag. Photo by Daniela Caimi for The Way Magazine.

Jolie is a superhuman warrior who fights to save our world. In Rome, arriving at the Rome Film Fest, she said she was proud that Marvel refused to cut a gay scene from the film. In the script, in fact, there is the relationship between Phastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and her husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman) who are also protagonists of the first gay kiss in a Marvel movie. The censors of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have made requests to Disney to cut the content and with the consequent refusal, now the film will not be released in those Gulf countries. The release is instead confirmed in the cinemas of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates on 11 November. Jolie said she felt “sad for this audience who will not be able to see the film and anyone who does not approve of that scene is simply ignorant “.

Eternals is one of the most ambitious films produced by Marvel Studios to date. It is an epic-sized film, with a story spanning over 7,000 years on Earth and in space. Director Chloé Zhao employs a naturalistic cinematic style built around locations, so she wanted filming to take place as much as possible in real locations. As a result, the film’s locations included numerous locations located in London and in the countryside of Great Britain.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore and directed by Chloé Zhao, who this year won the Academy Award® for Best Director thanks to Nomadland. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy are executive producers. The screenplay is written by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, starting with a story written by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

From November 3 to theaters, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Chloé Zhao, Academy Award®-winning director for

Nomadland. “Eternals” brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens from the distant planet Olympia who came to Earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from a race of alien predators called Deviants. The Eternals were alerted to the threat posed by the Deviants thanks to the intervention of the Celestials, a race of cosmic architects that we first glimpsed in Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy.

Share this article: