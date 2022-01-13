Angelina Jolie still sends Christmas presents to her ex’s son

Angelina Jolie still sends Christmas presents to Harry Thornton, the son of her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, with whom the star was married from 2000 to 2003.

Harry Thornton still has a connection with Angelina Jolie, his father’s ex-wife, Billy Bob Thornton, and although the Maleficent star doesn’t talk to the boy on a daily basis, she still sends him some Christmas Gifts and clearly still thinks of him from time to time.

“I have no words to express how I feel, it’s amazing … after all this time Angelina still sends me Christmas presents every year and stuff like that.“Harry revealed to ET.”I don’t talk to her on the phone every day, but we do talk every now and then“.

Jolie was married to Thornton from 2000 to 2003, and the actor was already the father of three at the time. Billy Bob’s son, who will appear in the latest installment of a show called The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, has revealed that the holidays with the actress “they were so beautiful, she was very cool“.

“He took us camping every week and once he rented, like, an RV, and we went on a whole camping trip. “Harry said about Angelina Jolie.”It was a lot of fun for us to spend time with her when we were little. Yes, it was wonderful to be with her“.