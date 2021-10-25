News

Angelina Jolie stuns in Versace at the Eternals premiere

Posted on
Angelina Jolie watched every inch of the movie star at her latest show and brought two of her kids as her date.

Angelina Jolie made the Eternals premiere a family affair.

The actress brought two of the six children she shared with ex Brad Pitt to the film’s red carpet premiere at the 2021 Rome Film Festival in Rome, Italy on Sunday.

Angelina, who plays Thena in Chloé Zhao directed by Chloe Chow, appeared in a sparkling silver strapless dress by Atelier Versace, to complete the look with straight hair and small jewels.

She was joined by Shiloh, 15, who also opted for a Versace dress and colorful high-top sneakers. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Zahra wore a Greek-inspired white dress with gold embellishment.

The release came just days after Zahra made headlines earlier this week for wearing a gorgeous Elie Saab dress to the Hollywood premiere. eternity At the Dolby Theater.

It’s the same dress Angelina, 46, wore at the 2014 Academy Awards and needless to say, they were both equally beautiful in the flamboyant number.

As for Shiloh, both Angelina and Brad, 57, are proud of her because she has always been true to herself.

“Shilo is close to her parents,” a source said. Entertainment tonight May 2020. “Brad is very proud of Shiloh and who she has become. She loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters. ”

The source added: “Brad’s kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends that he is learning a lot about life from his children ”.

In addition to Shiloh and Zahra, Angelina and Brad share four other children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17 and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

eternity The release in Australia is scheduled for October 28th.

This article originally appeared. Sixth page Reproduced with permission

