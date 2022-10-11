Angelina Jolie sued Brad Pitt for $250 million

Actress Angelina Jolie has sued her ex-husband Brad Pitt, asking for compensation of $250 millionfor the damages allegedly caused in relation to the wine production businesses that both shared in France, reported the CNN.

The actress’ lawsuit comes after Pitt, of whom divorced six years ago, sued her for deliberately damaging the reputation of her wine company in France and selling her share in it to a stranger”.

The couple had acquired the Chateau Miraval vineyard in 2008 for €45 million, with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (southeastern France), where years later they got married and enjoyed several family vacations with their six children.







The Chateau Miraval vineyard with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (southeastern France) (AFP).

In the counterclaim presented this week by the actress, and to which the CNN, Jolie accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of “wage a vengeful war against her” and to “hijack” control of the lucrative warehouse business they once shared.

FIERCE FIGHT ON BOARD AN AIRPLANE

Jolie, who filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after a heated argument aboard a private plane who came to be investigated by the FBI, asks her ex-husband for 250 million dollars in compensation, the chain assures.

Jolie’s lawsuit, filed on behalf of her former company Nouvel LLC, alleges that Pitt “and his allies” took “illegal and malicious actions” intended to “harm” both the actress and her company, “by devaluing their investments and deprive him of the role that corresponds to him in the management of Château Miravalthe world famous producer of rosé wine”.







Miraval, the luxurious rosé wine from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

It also says that Pitt “embarked on a multi-pronged campaign over the years to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for the benefit of himself and his own companies and friends.”

Faced with this, the actor’s team that is in charge of the legal case opened for the sale of this property accuses Jolie of intentionally damaging her ex-husband for selling his share in the company without your consent.

Pitt’s defense further argues that Jolie not only did not contribute “anything” to the success of Miraval, a project that the actor was passionate about, but that she carried out the sale “in secret” and knowingly violating the conditions that she had agreed with her ex-husband, according to which neither of them could sell their interests in that business without the consent of the other.

EFE Agency.

Look also

Look also

Look also

GML