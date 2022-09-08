Angelina Jolie sued Brad Pitt for $250 million

Hollywood celebrity Angelina Jolie has filed a countersuit against her ex-partner, fellow actor Brad Pitt, over a wine business that they once registered as a co-ownership.

Said business, now of the 47-year-old actress, cataloged as Nouvel, seeks more than $250 million in damages, accusing Pitt of “waging a vindictive war” against Jolie since the news of his divorce that went around the world was known, in 2016.

According to the magazine People, documents obtained from the lawsuit say: “These counterclaims expose the true nature of Pitt’s egregious misconduct. To be clear, it is Pitt, and not Jolie, Nouvel, or any of the other defendants, who has acted in a hostile, destructive, and illegal manner. Pitt’s behavior has caused serious harm to Nouvel.”

According to the arguments of the lawyers, the international figure William Bradley Pitt, 58, devised a strategy that has been successful with the goal of completely controlling Château Miraval, vineyard that is located in the south of France and in which by 2008 the pair of separated acquired a representative participation.

Now, the representatives of the American actress specify that Pitt “froze Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats him like his personal fief.”

And they add that, the famous man, wasted his assets “spending millions on vanity projects, including more than a million dollars in swimming pool renovations and other funds to restore a recording studio.”

Likewise, those in charge of the case affirm that Angelina Jolie had a business agreement that lasted months, in which, supposedly, she intended to sell her part to her former sentimental partner, but Brad Pitt “made a last minute demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions , including a provision designed to prohibit Jolie from speaking publicly about the events that had led to the breakdown of her marriage.”

Even so, it is explained that Jolie was not willing to be governed by the “silence clause”, so she decided to sell her half of the winery in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, which is recognized as a subsidiary of Stoli Group.

Close sources commented on People that this is just “the latest in a series of deliberate efforts to deflect, recycle and reposition the truth of what happened in the last six years, thinking that reasonable people would be misled by these obvious misrepresentations.”

“It’s hard to understand how leaving an inheritance of 40 percent of something is better than 100 percent of something, and it’s equally inexplicable how continuing to go over the same points over and over again is in any way beneficial to this family,” she concluded. source in the aforementioned entertainment medium.

On the other hand, it should be noted that in 2016 it was rumored that the famous couple’s separation would be related to a strong family discussion that would have occurred on a plane.

It was also stated at the time that allegedly Jolie would have denounced Pitt for mistreatment of her and Maddox, the eldest son of the family. In fact, in 2021, the young man changed his last name from Pitt to his mother’s.

To this day the famous artists are in a legal dispute over the custody of the minor children, that is, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.