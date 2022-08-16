Angelina Jolie sued the FBI after accusing Brad Pitt of physical and verbal abuse against her, reveals website – Monet

+



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie tried to sue the FBI anonymously after denouncing her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for physical and verbal abuse against her. This is what a report on the American website points out puckwho claims to have obtained access to court documents.

According to journalist Eriq Gardner, Jolie questioned the FBI about why the investigation into Pitt was closed without the artist having his criminal charges registered. In addition, she asked for documents related to the investigation into the case.

Gardner says that, in the lawsuit, the ‘Maleficent’ star gave details of the alleged incident between her and Pitt during a plane trip between them in 2016: the famous one alleges that her then husband grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her while shouting phrases like “you are f**king this family”. At another time, the actor – who would have consumed alcohol on the flight – would still have thrown beer at his ex-wife. Jolie provided a photo of a bruise on her elbow to support these reports.

Actress Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

The suspicion about the actress being suing the FBI comes from last April, when the site Political published a note saying an unidentified woman had filed a lawsuit against the FBI saying her ex-husband had “physically and verbally attacked” both her and her children aboard a private plane “years ago.” The report soon recalled Jolie’s lines in her divorce process started in 2016: according to the American press, the star told the court that Pitt had been abusive to her son Maddox on a private flight from France to Los Angeles. At the time, the young man was a 15-year-old teenager.

Pitt, however, denies the assault allegations.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt confirmed their romance in early 2006, and got married in 2014. In addition to being parents to 21-year-old Maddox, they also share children Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.